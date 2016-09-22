DAVID D.

SHUMATE, 64

Seal-Krete



AUBURNDALE - Mr. David D. Shumate, age 64, a resident of Auburndale passed away Mon., Sept. 19, 2016, at Winter Haven Hospital.

Mr. Shumate was born Oct. 13, 1951 in Lakeland to Howard Lester and Allie Louise (Barber) Shumate, Sr. He was a lifetime Polk Co. resident, graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1969 and was a member of Legacy Community Church. David was the Founder of 'Seal-Krete,' 'Scotter Hot Sauce,' 'Bling Master' aluminum polish and various other products. He enjoyed singing, playing the bass, guitar and loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his father and son-in-law: Lewis Jay Strickland.

David is survived by his loving family: wife of 28 yrs.: Sharon Shumate, 2 daughters: Holly Strickland, Angel Reed, 2 stepsons: Shane Kuykendall, Scott Kuykendall, mother Allie Louise Shumate, all of Auburndale, 2 stepdaughters: Stacey (Kirk) Hunter of VA, Amy (Jonathan) Evans of Lakeland, brother: Howard (Linda) Shumate, Jr. of Jacksonville Beach, sister: Betty 'KayKay' (Thrasey) Tucker of Auburndale, 16 grandchildren: Kaula, Karlie, Lester, Caden, Braden, Ava, Bradley, Daniel, Abby, Emily, Ben, Sam, Josh, Audrey, Isabelle & Jonathan, 2 gt. grandchildren: Kenna & Jay

Visitation will be Sun. Sept. 25, 2016 from 3-5 PM at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11 AM Mon. Sept. 26, 2016 at Legacy Community Church, 201 Dickey Rd., Auburndale. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.



