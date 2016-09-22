TODD PASQUALE

Obituary

TODD
PASQUALE, 52

WINTER HAVEN - Todd Pasquale, 52, passed away 9/19/16. A visitation will be Fri., 9/23, from 4-5pm; service following at 5pm at Ott-Laughlin, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016
Todd Eric Pasquale
Click name above for additional details at:
www.ott-laughlin.com.
Arrangements under the direction of:
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave | Winter Haven, FL 33880 | (863) 293-2133
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com