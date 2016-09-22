SANDRA LEE BALES

Obituary

SANDRA LEE
BALES, 77

LAKELAND - Sandra Bales, 77, passed 9/21/16, at L.R.M.C. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., with services to follow at 3 p.m., on 9/24/16, at Legacy Christian Church.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016
