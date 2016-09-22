PAT WELLS

Obituary

PAT
WELLS, 75

WINTER HAVEN - Pat Wells, 75, passed away on 9/19/16. A visitation will be on Thurs., 9/22, 6 to 8. Funeral service Fri., 9/23 at 12 pm, both at Ott-Laughlin Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016
