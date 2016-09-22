BENJAMIN A. ALBA

Obituary

BENJAMIN A.
ALBA, 78

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Benjamin A. Alba, 78, formerly of Lakeland, died Mon., 9/19/16. Survived by daughters Shannon & Justine of N.J. A great friend to many!
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016
