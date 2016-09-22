EDWARD BECK

Obituary

EDWARD
BECK, 79

LAKELAND - Edward Beck, 79, died 9/9/16, at Wedgewood Health Care Center. If you know Edward Beck please contact Lakeland F.H. & Mem. Gardens. (863) 686-2125.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016
