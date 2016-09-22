BERNARD KENNETH JENNINGS

Obituary

BERNARD
KENNETH JENNINGS, III, 24

HAINES CITY - Bernard Jennings III, 24, died Wed. 9/7/16. Visit: Fri. 4-7pm Macedonia MB Church, Melbourne, FL. Svc. Sat. 2pm at the church. Holmes F.D.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2016
