LAKELAND - Clara M Clayton passed away peacefully to be with her husband James 'Jim' and our Heavenly Father on August 24, 2016 at Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland, Florida.
Clara was born in Washington, PA to J. Boyd and Hazel Wiley on December 10, 1930.
Clara graduated from Trinity High School, Mercy Teaching Hospital as a Registered Nurse, California State Teachers College: Bachelors of Arts in Education, University of South Florida: Masters in Education and Florida Southern College: Bachelors of Science in Nursing.
She married James E. Clayton who preceded her in death in 1972.
She is survived by her sons Jon M. Clayton (Connie) and Craig J. Clayton (Roseann). Her Grandchildren Katharine E. Gardner and Kenneth Clayton and Great Grandchildren Rylan Clayton and Ava Mae Gardner. She is also survived by her step-Granddaughters Diana Borger, Vicki Maxwell and Cheryl Luther and their children.
She is preceded in death by her sisters Carolyn Wiley, Mary (Sue) Turnbull and Patricia Miller and is survived by her brother, James B. Wiley.
Clara worked at various hospitals and companies as a Registered Nurse. After receiving her B.A. in Education she taught at Dixieland Elementary in Lakeland FL. After receiving her Masters in Education and Bachelors of Science in Nursing she was the Chairman of the Nursing Program and also an Associate Professor of Nursing at Florida Southern College.
After retiring from Florida Southern College she enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and working as a volunteer at Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine (LVIM).
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be sent to Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine or Florida Presbyterian Homes.
A Memorial Service at Florida Presbyterian Homes will be held on Friday, September 30, 2016 at 2:00 pm.
