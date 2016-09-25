Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara M. Clayton. View Sign

CLARA M.

CLAYTON



LAKELAND - Clara M Clayton passed away peacefully to be with her husband James 'Jim' and our Heavenly Father on August 24, 2016 at Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland, Florida.

Clara was born in Washington, PA to J. Boyd and Hazel Wiley on December 10, 1930.

Clara graduated from Trinity High School, Mercy Teaching Hospital as a Registered Nurse, California State Teachers College: Bachelors of Arts in Education, University of South Florida: Masters in Education and Florida Southern College: Bachelors of Science in Nursing.

She married James E. Clayton who preceded her in death in 1972.

She is survived by her sons Jon M. Clayton (Connie) and Craig J. Clayton (Roseann). Her Grandchildren Katharine E. Gardner and Kenneth Clayton and Great Grandchildren Rylan Clayton and Ava Mae Gardner. She is also survived by her step-Granddaughters Diana Borger, Vicki Maxwell and Cheryl Luther and their children.

She is preceded in death by her sisters Carolyn Wiley, Mary (Sue) Turnbull and Patricia Miller and is survived by her brother, James B. Wiley.

Clara worked at various hospitals and companies as a Registered Nurse. After receiving her B.A. in Education she taught at Dixieland Elementary in Lakeland FL. After receiving her Masters in Education and Bachelors of Science in Nursing she was the Chairman of the Nursing Program and also an Associate Professor of Nursing at Florida Southern College.

After retiring from Florida Southern College she enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and working as a volunteer at Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine (LVIM).

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be sent to Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine or Florida Presbyterian Homes.

A Memorial Service at Florida Presbyterian Homes will be held on Friday, September 30, 2016 at 2:00 pm.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com







CLARA M.CLAYTONLAKELAND - Clara M Clayton passed away peacefully to be with her husband James 'Jim' and our Heavenly Father on August 24, 2016 at Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland, Florida.Clara was born in Washington, PA to J. Boyd and Hazel Wiley on December 10, 1930.Clara graduated from Trinity High School, Mercy Teaching Hospital as a Registered Nurse, California State Teachers College: Bachelors of Arts in Education, University of South Florida: Masters in Education and Florida Southern College: Bachelors of Science in Nursing.She married James E. Clayton who preceded her in death in 1972.She is survived by her sons Jon M. Clayton (Connie) and Craig J. Clayton (Roseann). Her Grandchildren Katharine E. Gardner and Kenneth Clayton and Great Grandchildren Rylan Clayton and Ava Mae Gardner. She is also survived by her step-Granddaughters Diana Borger, Vicki Maxwell and Cheryl Luther and their children.She is preceded in death by her sisters Carolyn Wiley, Mary (Sue) Turnbull and Patricia Miller and is survived by her brother, James B. Wiley.Clara worked at various hospitals and companies as a Registered Nurse. After receiving her B.A. in Education she taught at Dixieland Elementary in Lakeland FL. After receiving her Masters in Education and Bachelors of Science in Nursing she was the Chairman of the Nursing Program and also an Associate Professor of Nursing at Florida Southern College.After retiring from Florida Southern College she enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and working as a volunteer at Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine (LVIM).In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be sent to Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine or Florida Presbyterian Homes.A Memorial Service at Florida Presbyterian Homes will be held on Friday, September 30, 2016 at 2:00 pm.Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Republic of Ireland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com