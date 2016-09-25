MABLE
BARLOW, 83
LAKELAND - Mable Barlow, 83, died on Sunday, September 11th, 2016.
Born July 28th, 1933 in Clanton, Alabama, she lived in Lakeland, FL for the past 56 years. She worked as a Real Estate agent at Pickard & Pickard Reality.
Mable is survived by her daughters Linda Lippy and Cindy Temples, grandchildren Kalyn Temples and Candin Ruvolo, sisters Mary Kromer and Myrtice Bodie, brother Jerry Stroud.
Mable had a passion for dancing, therefore the family will receive friends as we celebrate Mable's life on October 1st at 1:00 p.m. at the Zephyrhills Moose Lodge, 3211 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills, FL. Since she passed away of Dementia, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the
.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2016