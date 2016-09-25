JP 'JAKE'
PRINE, 95
LAKELAND - JP Prine passed away, September 22, 2016, after an extended illness at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Loving husband and father, 'Jake' Prine, as he was known by friends, was born in Hamilton County, FL on April 5, 1921. He married his lovely bride, Hettie Lou Prine in 1946, and would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on November 2, 2016.
From having never seen the ocean as a farm boy, he managed to sail over 200,000 miles in WWII with the Navy as an original 1942, crew member of the Battleship USS Alabama, now a museum in Mobile, Alabama. A ship that managed to survive combat missions in the North Atlantic and Pacific and was the first Navy ship to enter Tokyo Bay as part of the formal surrender of Japan.
He then enjoyed a successful 35 year career as a member of the Boilermakers Union and played a part in building Nuclear Power Plants all over the USA. He and his family called Lakeland home since 1958; loved gardening and catching a good football or baseball game as his recreation.
He is survived by his wife, Hattie Lou Prine; sisters, Rosalie Pennington and Lucille Thomas; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Lisa Prine; son, Ted Prine; granddaughters, Ashley Prine, Ra-chael Spangler, Lyles and Lexi Prine; great granddaughter, Mila Spangler.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, from 6 pm to 8 pm, at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, at 10 am, also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, JP's family request that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2016