MARY A.
'AGGIE' MOORE
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Mary A. 'Aggie' Moore, age 71, of Auburndale passed away Thursday, September 22, 2016, in Auburndale.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Moore; 3 daughters, Debbie (Terry) Dunn, Darlene (Tim) Click and Tammy (Scott) Crouse; a stepson, Heath (Heather) Moore; 3 brothers; 3 sisters; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and her fur baby, Elvis.
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 4pm at Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2016