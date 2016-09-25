|
HENRY JAMES
BELAIR
IDA, MICHIGAN - Henry James Belair, formerly of Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2016, surrounded by his loving family at the home of his daughter, Renee.
Henry was born in Erie, Michigan on July 18, 1920, the son of the late Austin Belair and the late Jennie (Jacobs) Belair. Like many of 'The Greatest Generation,' he enlisted on November 20, 1942, at the age of 22, and honorably served in the United States Navy. He served aboard the USS Sheridan (APA-51) in the Pacific Theater during World War II and was a lifetime member of the Erie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3925.
Henry married the love of his life, Dorothy Phyllis Reed on June 1, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio. Together they raised ten children while Henry worked the family farm and at Dana Corporation for thirty-one years, retiring in 1982.
In addition to his parents and his wife of fifty-six years, his passing was preceded by an infant son, Phillip; two brothers, Elery and Kenneth; three sisters, Rosemary Barron, Frances Strauss and Lillian Knakiewicz.
To cherish his memory he leaves sevens sons, Dennis of Toledo, Ohio, Robert (Darlene) of Monroe, Michigan, Roger of Hudson, Massachusetts, John of Petersburg, Mich-igan, Lynn (Patricia) of Erie, Michigan, Richard of Petersburg, Michigan, and Steven (Maralyn) of Kingston, Tennessee; three daughters, Renee Schweitzer of Ida, Michigan, Susan (Jerry) Whit-aker of Anderson, South Carolina, and Lori (Pete) Heider of Temperance, Michigan; one sister Jeanette Hagen of Florida; twenty grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Friends may gather from 2:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, September 26, 2016, at Merkle Funeral Service, 9156 Summit Street, Erie, Michigan, (734)848-5185. He will lie in state from 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Ch-urch, 2214 Manhattan St, Erie, Michigan, until a Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00am, Father David Cybulski officiating. Following Mass veteran's honors under the auspices of Erie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3925 will be presented in front of the church.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, send a floral arrangement, or make a donation by visiting www.merklefs.com , then selecting add a memory.
The family wishes to thank Promedica Monroe Hospice for their care and assistance.
