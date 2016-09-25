Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JOSHUA ALLEN

POLLARD



FORT MEADE - Joshua Allen Pollard, 19, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2016, in Lakeland, FL. Josh was born March 14, 1997, in Bartow, FL and was a longtime resident of Fort Meade. He attended the Bayside Community Church in Bradenton, FL, and as an avid outdoorsman. Josh loved to go fishing and hunting.

Josh was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Snyder; and his paternal grandfather, Donald G. Pollard.

He is survived by his mother, Neala Pollard-Williams and step-father, Travis Williams, Winter Haven, FL; father, Jim Pollard and step-mother, Jessica Pollard, Myakka City, FL; sister, Madison Pollard, Myakka City, FL; step-brother, Matthew Williams, Tampa, FL; maternal grandmother, Karen Snyder, Clayton, GA; paternal grandmother, Gail Pollard, Bartow, FL; uncle, Mike Pollard and wife Heather, Kissimmee, FL; aunts, Candy Ballard and husband Dave, Fort Meade, FL, Cindy Thompson and Brett, AL, Sherry Deston, Kimberley, AL; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, 2016, at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL, with Pastor Nate Fox officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at

Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL, 863-285-8171.



945 East Broadway

Fort Meade , FL 33841

