MILDRED V. LEE

Obituary

MILDRED V.
LEE, 84

LAKE WALES - Mildred V. Lee, 84, passed away Mon. August 29, 2016. Graveside service will be Sat. Oct. 1, 2016, at 1:00 pm at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2016
