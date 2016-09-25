JOHN DREXEL

Obituary

JOHN
DREXEL, 74

LAKELAND - John Drexel, 74, went home to be with the Lord 9/18/16. Srv. by son Scott Drexel, daughter Kim Wright, 5 grandchildren, sister Jan-ice Carlson. Svc. pending.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2016
