VERONICA BANYAS

Obituary

VERONICA
BANYAS, 90

ORMOND BEACH - Veronica Banyas, 90, passed away 9/23/16. She's survived by her children, Waine, Nancy and Michael. Gentry Morrison Funeral Home.
