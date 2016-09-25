LINDA SUE MOORE

Obituary

LINDA SUE
MOORE, 65

LAKELAND - Linda S. Moore passed 9/21/16. She managed the Lakeland Mini Warehouse on Commerce Point Dr. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com