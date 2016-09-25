DALMA SERRANO

Obituary

DALMA
SERRANO, 34

WINTER HAVEN - Dalma Serrano passed 9/23/16. Visit. Monday from 4-8pm with funeral services Tuesday at 11am, both at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2016
