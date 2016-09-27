DR. BEVERLEY
|
H. DURRETT
WINTER HAVEN - Dr. Beverley H. Durrett passed away on September 22nd, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Robert Higginbotham, one daughter, Sharon Houser, two grandchildren, Ryan and Amanda Houser, and one great grandchild, Paisley, all of Ormond Beach, Fla.
Dr. Durrett received her R.N. from Florida Junior College in Jacksonville, Bachelors in Nursing at Florida State University, Master's Degree in Psychiatric Nursing from the University of Florida in 1974 and her Ph.D. in Adult Education in 1996 from the University of South Florida. She was also a Nurse Practitioner. The majority of this education was while working full time as a nurse and professor of Nursing.
She was a member of the Polk State College Nursing Faculty in Winter Haven for 21 years, retiring in 2000. She volunteered at Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine for 10 years, and has been a volunteer at Good Shepherd Hospice for 10 years.
She was also a member of the American Association of University Wom-en.
There will be no services, but in lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so, may make donations to Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida, 33823.
The above was composed by Beverley on June 22, 2016, three months before her passing. We decided to do a slight edit to her draft. Included should be relatives from her hometown of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Nieces Vicki Ventura Lewis, Marli Ventura, and Nephew V. Jay Ventura. Beverley lived a full life devoted to selflessly helping others.
