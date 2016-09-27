KELLY J.
MANNING, 38
LAKELAND - Kelly J. Manning, age 38, passed away Friday, September 23, 2016, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born August 12, 1978 in Fort Worth, TX, Ms. Manning was a resident of the Bartow and Lakeland area since 1983. She was a sales manager for the Mattress Firm Company in Lakeland for several years.
She is survived by three sisters: Teresa Howell (Layne), Gainesville, Tammy Dozois (Bob), of Nashua, NH, and Stacey Gager (Mike), Fort Worth, TX; a dear friend: Jerry Schaller, Lakeland; her fur baby: Daphney and several beloved nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
There will be a gathering of friends Tuesday, September 27, 2016 from 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, 650 E. Main St, Bartow. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland at a later date. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Polk County at
humanesocietyofpolkcounty.org . Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2016