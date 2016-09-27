JOHN ALAN
MONROE, 69
HOMELAND - John Alan Monroe, age 69, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Med-ical Center.
Born June 26, 1947 in Tampa, Mr. Monroe was a lifelong resident of Homeland. He was a heavy equipment oper-ator with U.S. Steel Phosphate for many years.
Mr. Monroe is survived by a daughter: Penny Jensen (Roy) Ocala, two sons: John Monroe (Jennifer), Lake Wales & Donald Monroe (Carrie-Ann), Leesburg, mother: Syble Monroe, Homeland, sister: Elaine Stringer (Dale), Arkansas; 9 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 5:00 P.M. at Homeland Cemetery, Homeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2016