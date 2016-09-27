BRANDON ROBERT
BRUNELLE, 23
LAKELAND - God gained another precious angel on September 18, 2016. Brandon Robert Brunelle departed for Heaven in an amazing blazye of glory at 3:10pm.
Brandon's biological parents Beth & Bob Brunelle welcomed their angel boy into their arms & hearts May 10, 1993 at 3:10pm in West Palm Beach, Fl. Brandon's mother remarried when he was two to Charlie Wilson. Brandon was lovingly raised by Charlie Wilson as if he were his very own child. Brandon was such a fun loving, free spirit who at his young age did his ultimate best to be a responsible man. He married the love of his life when he was seventeen and a half. Brandon lovingly helped raise his stepson as if he were his own child. Brandon and Ashlee Brunelle welcomed their first son together, Bentlee Robert Brunelle, when he was eighteen and their second son, Eli Blazye Brunelle, when he was twenty two. Brandon attended Lakeland Senior High and Teneroc High School. He had a heart of gold and a soul full of love.
Brandon was a talented skate boarder, awesome drummer, a member of the Boy Scouts pack 104, Southwest Middle School Symphonic Band, Teneroc High School Band, an MMA fighter, an artist, and a member of Carpenters Home Church. He lovingly touched the lives of many & will always & forever be remembered by everyone who knew & loved him.
He is survived by his wife Ashlee Brunelle, sons Bentlee Robert Brunelle, Eli Blayze Brunelle, Austin Eiesenhour, parents Beth & Charlie Wilson, father Robert G. Brunelle, siblings Brittanie Brunelle Lynn (James), Bryan A. Wilson (Melanie), Tara Brunelle, Austin Brunelle, grandmothers Joanie Gentry, Sandy Crews, Jean Crawford, Otillie Wilson, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his grandpa Ken Crews, grandmother Irene Elizabeth Crews, cousin Eva, grandmothers Donna Mong, Arlie Crawford.
Funeral Services will be held at Ott Laughlin Funeral Home, 2200 K-Ville Ave Auburndale, Fl 33823 October 1, 2016 at 11:00 am. Viewing September 30, 2016 6:00-8:00 pm. Celebration of life dinner to honor Brandon following service at 2504 Lake Myrtle Dr., Auburndale, Fl 33823. Family & friends welcome, please bring your favorite covered dish & any photos you have of Brandon to share memories.
