Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRANDON ROBERT BRUNELLE. View Sign

BRANDON ROBERT

BRUNELLE, 23



LAKELAND - God gained another precious angel on September 18, 2016. Brandon Robert Brunelle departed for Heaven in an amazing blazye of glory at 3:10pm.

Brandon's biological parents Beth & Bob Brunelle welcomed their angel boy into their arms & hearts May 10, 1993 at 3:10pm in West Palm Beach, Fl. Brandon's mother remarried when he was two to Charlie Wilson. Brandon was lovingly raised by Charlie Wilson as if he were his very own child. Brandon was such a fun loving, free spirit who at his young age did his ultimate best to be a responsible man. He married the love of his life when he was seventeen and a half. Brandon lovingly helped raise his stepson as if he were his own child. Brandon and Ashlee Brunelle welcomed their first son together, Bentlee Robert Brunelle, when he was eighteen and their second son, Eli Blazye Brunelle, when he was twenty two. Brandon attended Lakeland Senior High and Teneroc High School. He had a heart of gold and a soul full of love.

Brandon was a talented skate boarder, awesome drummer, a member of the Boy Scouts pack 104, Southwest Middle School Symphonic Band, Teneroc High School Band, an MMA fighter, an artist, and a member of Carpenters Home Church. He lovingly touched the lives of many & will always & forever be remembered by everyone who knew & loved him.

He is survived by his wife Ashlee Brunelle, sons Bentlee Robert Brunelle, Eli Blayze Brunelle, Austin Eiesenhour, parents Beth & Charlie Wilson, father Robert G. Brunelle, siblings Brittanie Brunelle Lynn (James), Bryan A. Wilson (Melanie), Tara Brunelle, Austin Brunelle, grandmothers Joanie Gentry, Sandy Crews, Jean Crawford, Otillie Wilson, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his grandpa Ken Crews, grandmother Irene Elizabeth Crews, cousin Eva, grandmothers Donna Mong, Arlie Crawford.

Funeral Services will be held at Ott Laughlin Funeral Home, 2200 K-Ville Ave Auburndale, Fl 33823 October 1, 2016 at 11:00 am. Viewing September 30, 2016 6:00-8:00 pm. Celebration of life dinner to honor Brandon following service at 2504 Lake Myrtle Dr., Auburndale, Fl 33823. Family & friends welcome, please bring your favorite covered dish & any photos you have of Brandon to share memories.



BRANDON ROBERTBRUNELLE, 23LAKELAND - God gained another precious angel on September 18, 2016. Brandon Robert Brunelle departed for Heaven in an amazing blazye of glory at 3:10pm.Brandon's biological parents Beth & Bob Brunelle welcomed their angel boy into their arms & hearts May 10, 1993 at 3:10pm in West Palm Beach, Fl. Brandon's mother remarried when he was two to Charlie Wilson. Brandon was lovingly raised by Charlie Wilson as if he were his very own child. Brandon was such a fun loving, free spirit who at his young age did his ultimate best to be a responsible man. He married the love of his life when he was seventeen and a half. Brandon lovingly helped raise his stepson as if he were his own child. Brandon and Ashlee Brunelle welcomed their first son together, Bentlee Robert Brunelle, when he was eighteen and their second son, Eli Blazye Brunelle, when he was twenty two. Brandon attended Lakeland Senior High and Teneroc High School. He had a heart of gold and a soul full of love.Brandon was a talented skate boarder, awesome drummer, a member of the Boy Scouts pack 104, Southwest Middle School Symphonic Band, Teneroc High School Band, an MMA fighter, an artist, and a member of Carpenters Home Church. He lovingly touched the lives of many & will always & forever be remembered by everyone who knew & loved him.He is survived by his wife Ashlee Brunelle, sons Bentlee Robert Brunelle, Eli Blayze Brunelle, Austin Eiesenhour, parents Beth & Charlie Wilson, father Robert G. Brunelle, siblings Brittanie Brunelle Lynn (James), Bryan A. Wilson (Melanie), Tara Brunelle, Austin Brunelle, grandmothers Joanie Gentry, Sandy Crews, Jean Crawford, Otillie Wilson, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his grandpa Ken Crews, grandmother Irene Elizabeth Crews, cousin Eva, grandmothers Donna Mong, Arlie Crawford.Funeral Services will be held at Ott Laughlin Funeral Home, 2200 K-Ville Ave Auburndale, Fl 33823 October 1, 2016 at 11:00 am. Viewing September 30, 2016 6:00-8:00 pm. Celebration of life dinner to honor Brandon following service at 2504 Lake Myrtle Dr., Auburndale, Fl 33823. Family & friends welcome, please bring your favorite covered dish & any photos you have of Brandon to share memories. Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Republic of Ireland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com