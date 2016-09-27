JACQUELYN
|
WIGGINS SCOTT
LAKELAND - Jacquelyn Wiggins Scott, a long-time Lakeland resident, died peacefully Sunday, September 25th, 2016, at her home.
Jacque, as all her friends and family affectionately called her, was born on January 5th, 1935 and graduated from Mulberry High School in 1953.
As a talented caterer, she ran her own business, creating many beautiful wedding cakes for local brides and grooms over the years. She applied her talents to creative endeavors such as sewing, rose gardening and antiquing. She also worked as an Administrative Assistant for nearly 20 years. In all of her pursuits, Jacque tackled projects with energy, determination and passion.
Jacque will be remembered by her family and friends for her generous and accepting nature and her witty sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting with her friends, and traveling the world.
She is survived by her three children, Sharon Laird (of Tampa), Lex Brown (of Lakeland) and Steve Brown (of Orlando), her granddaughters, Andrea Becker Reilly and Ashley Brown, and her sister, Nancy Khan.
Visitation services are to be held Wednesday, September 28th from 6:00-8:00 pm and the funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 29th at 10:00 am. Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens located at 3350 Mall Hill Drive.
