BUSHNELL - Lt. Colonel Dennis M. Skelly (retired), born November, 1947, finally lost his battle with brain cancer Sunday, September 25, 2016.

He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Jeanette (Commeville) Skelly; daughter, Amanda Durrance; son, David Skelly; brother, Edward Skelly; 3 grandchildren: Zack, Janna, and Brennan; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Dennis served honorably in the Army as a Military Policeman and Infantry soldier for 32 years. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Dennis was truly an Honorable American. Besides his devoted love of his family, Dennis loved boating, hunting, working with his hands, and experiencing nature.

Memorial Services will be held at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel, 114 W. Noble Ave., Bushnell, Florida. Viewing will be on Friday, September 30, 2016, from 10:00 to 11:00 and service at 11:00 with an Honorary Military Service to follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial & Honor Program, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.



