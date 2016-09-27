BERTHA McCRAW
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERTHA McCRAW MOTTL.
MOTTL, 90
LAKE WALES - Bertha McCraw Mottl of Lake Wales passed away Monday, September 26, 2016 at her residence.
She was born May 20, 1926 in Hendersonville, NC to the late Robert & Nellie Gilliam; and came to Lake Wales in 1984 from Dana, NC. She was a homemaker and attended the Grace Baptist Church in Lake Wales. She was a volunteer paramedic and avid fund raiser for the Timberlane Volunteer Fire Department and a former volunteer for the Dana Volunteer Fire Department. She enjoyed assisting her neighbors with meals and other needs they may have had.
Bertha was preceded in death by her first husband, James P. McCraw; second husband, Tom Mottl; son, Curtis McCraw; and daughter, Patricia Harwell. Survivors include her daughters, Marcella Styles (Dwayne) of Ridgeway, SC and Marsha Stepp of Hendersonville, NC; sons, Hulon McCraw (Linda) of Hendersonville, NC, Coy McCraw (Cindy) of Hendersonville, NC and Phillip McCraw of Hendersonville, NC; 21 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Burial will take place at Jones Cemetery in Hendersonville, NC under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Timberlane Volunteer Fireman's Association (4925 Timberlane Road, Lake Wales, Florida 33853). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2016