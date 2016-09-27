Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERTHA McCRAW MOTTL. View Sign

BERTHA McCRAW

MOTTL, 90



LAKE WALES - Bertha McCraw Mottl of Lake Wales passed away Monday, September 26, 2016 at her residence.

She was born May 20, 1926 in Hendersonville, NC to the late Robert & Nellie Gilliam; and came to Lake Wales in 1984 from Dana, NC. She was a homemaker and attended the Grace Baptist Church in Lake Wales. She was a volunteer paramedic and avid fund raiser for the Timberlane Volunteer Fire Department and a former volunteer for the Dana Volunteer Fire Department. She enjoyed assisting her neighbors with meals and other needs they may have had.

Bertha was preceded in death by her first husband, James P. McCraw; second husband, Tom Mottl; son, Curtis McCraw; and daughter, Patricia Harwell. Survivors include her daughters, Marcella Styles (Dwayne) of Ridgeway, SC and Marsha Stepp of Hendersonville, NC; sons, Hulon McCraw (Linda) of Hendersonville, NC, Coy McCraw (Cindy) of Hendersonville, NC and Phillip McCraw of Hendersonville, NC; 21 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

Burial will take place at Jones Cemetery in Hendersonville, NC under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Timberlane Volunteer Fireman's Association (4925 Timberlane Road, Lake Wales, Florida 33853). Condolences may be sent to the family at







BERTHA McCRAWMOTTL, 90LAKE WALES - Bertha McCraw Mottl of Lake Wales passed away Monday, September 26, 2016 at her residence.She was born May 20, 1926 in Hendersonville, NC to the late Robert & Nellie Gilliam; and came to Lake Wales in 1984 from Dana, NC. She was a homemaker and attended the Grace Baptist Church in Lake Wales. She was a volunteer paramedic and avid fund raiser for the Timberlane Volunteer Fire Department and a former volunteer for the Dana Volunteer Fire Department. She enjoyed assisting her neighbors with meals and other needs they may have had.Bertha was preceded in death by her first husband, James P. McCraw; second husband, Tom Mottl; son, Curtis McCraw; and daughter, Patricia Harwell. Survivors include her daughters, Marcella Styles (Dwayne) of Ridgeway, SC and Marsha Stepp of Hendersonville, NC; sons, Hulon McCraw (Linda) of Hendersonville, NC, Coy McCraw (Cindy) of Hendersonville, NC and Phillip McCraw of Hendersonville, NC; 21 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.Burial will take place at Jones Cemetery in Hendersonville, NC under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Timberlane Volunteer Fireman's Association (4925 Timberlane Road, Lake Wales, Florida 33853). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close