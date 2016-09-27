Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for COMMANDER RICHARD ANTHONY WILLIAMS. View Sign

COMMANDER RICHARD ANTHONY WILLIAMS, 71

USN (ret.)



GONZALES, LA. - Funeral services will be held for Commander Richard Anthony Williams, USN (ret.) at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales. Visitation will take place at Ourso Funeral Home on Wednesday starting at 9:00 am and continuing until the start of service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Metaire, Louisiana.

Born in North Carolina and raised in North Little Rock Arkansas, Commander Williams passed away at his home on Saturday, September 24, 2016. He was 71.

Commander Williams was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. A graduate of the University of Mississippi, he was a veteran of the United States Naval Reserves and was a public school science and band teacher for over 25 years. He continued his education at Rollins College and was a doctoral candidate at the University of Central Florida. A dedicated believer in public service, he was a member, president and served as a lieutenant governor of Kiwanis International. Having lived and taught school in Florida, Louisiana and Colorado, Commander Williams loved to cook, spend time with his grandchildren and especially loved Mardi Gras where he served as King with his wife as Queen for the New Orleans Krewe of Iris in 2007.

He is survived by the love of his life - his wife of 48 years, Dr. Janet Deare Williams; son James Lawrence and wife Rachelle Williams; daughter, Kimberly Richelle and husband Warren Astler; grandchildren, Isabella Marie and Alexander Phillip; sister Judy Woolf and her children; sister Mandy and brother-in-law Tim Frasier and their children. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Paul Williams and mother, Jewell Wood Williams.

The pallbearers will be family and friends. To offer condolences to the family, please visit









COMMANDER RICHARD ANTHONY WILLIAMS, 71USN (ret.)GONZALES, LA. - Funeral services will be held for Commander Richard Anthony Williams, USN (ret.) at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales. Visitation will take place at Ourso Funeral Home on Wednesday starting at 9:00 am and continuing until the start of service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Metaire, Louisiana.Born in North Carolina and raised in North Little Rock Arkansas, Commander Williams passed away at his home on Saturday, September 24, 2016. He was 71.Commander Williams was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. A graduate of the University of Mississippi, he was a veteran of the United States Naval Reserves and was a public school science and band teacher for over 25 years. He continued his education at Rollins College and was a doctoral candidate at the University of Central Florida. A dedicated believer in public service, he was a member, president and served as a lieutenant governor of Kiwanis International. Having lived and taught school in Florida, Louisiana and Colorado, Commander Williams loved to cook, spend time with his grandchildren and especially loved Mardi Gras where he served as King with his wife as Queen for the New Orleans Krewe of Iris in 2007.He is survived by the love of his life - his wife of 48 years, Dr. Janet Deare Williams; son James Lawrence and wife Rachelle Williams; daughter, Kimberly Richelle and husband Warren Astler; grandchildren, Isabella Marie and Alexander Phillip; sister Judy Woolf and her children; sister Mandy and brother-in-law Tim Frasier and their children. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Paul Williams and mother, Jewell Wood Williams.The pallbearers will be family and friends. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofuneralhome.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Republic of Ireland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com