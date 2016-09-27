COMMANDER RICHARD ANTHONY WILLIAMS, 71
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for COMMANDER RICHARD ANTHONY WILLIAMS.
USN (ret.)
GONZALES, LA. - Funeral services will be held for Commander Richard Anthony Williams, USN (ret.) at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales. Visitation will take place at Ourso Funeral Home on Wednesday starting at 9:00 am and continuing until the start of service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Metaire, Louisiana.
Born in North Carolina and raised in North Little Rock Arkansas, Commander Williams passed away at his home on Saturday, September 24, 2016. He was 71.
Commander Williams was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. A graduate of the University of Mississippi, he was a veteran of the United States Naval Reserves and was a public school science and band teacher for over 25 years. He continued his education at Rollins College and was a doctoral candidate at the University of Central Florida. A dedicated believer in public service, he was a member, president and served as a lieutenant governor of Kiwanis International. Having lived and taught school in Florida, Louisiana and Colorado, Commander Williams loved to cook, spend time with his grandchildren and especially loved Mardi Gras where he served as King with his wife as Queen for the New Orleans Krewe of Iris in 2007.
He is survived by the love of his life - his wife of 48 years, Dr. Janet Deare Williams; son James Lawrence and wife Rachelle Williams; daughter, Kimberly Richelle and husband Warren Astler; grandchildren, Isabella Marie and Alexander Phillip; sister Judy Woolf and her children; sister Mandy and brother-in-law Tim Frasier and their children. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Paul Williams and mother, Jewell Wood Williams.
The pallbearers will be family and friends. To offer condolences to the family, please visit
www.oursofuneralhome.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2016