PIKE, 80
LAKELAND - Leona Spooner Pike, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 25, 2016, at her residence.
Leona is survived by her husband, Ellis Pike, daughters, Teresa Cortigiano of Taccoa, GA and Susan McNally of Huntersville, NC; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2016