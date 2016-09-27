MICHAEL JON
MORGAN, Sr., 51
CROSSVILLE, TN. - Michael Jon Morgan of Crossville, TN (formerly of Winter Haven) passed away Saturday, September 24, 2016 in Crossville from a tragic motorcycle accident. He was 51.
A native of Birmingham, AL, born June 25, 1965, Michael moved to Tennessee from Winter Haven in 2007. He was a Driver for Wayne Miller Trucking for 10 years, and he was a Baptist.
Michael was preceded in death by his father: Sam Carlton Morgan and his stepfather: Jim Varner. He is survived by his wife Elaine Morgan of Crossville, TN; his mother: Beverly Varner Giardinieri and step-father, Henry M. Giardinieri; his children: Michael Jon Morgan, Jr., Matlin Morgan, Marissa Morgan (Cory), and Mariah Morgan, all of Winter Haven, FL; his brother: Rodney Carlton Morgan (Eunice) of Crossville, TN; his sisters: Michele Landolt, Carla Mathews (Lowell), Vickie Johnson (John), Dianne Nichols, Kim Eubanks (Danny), and Deena Saunders, all of Winter Haven, FL. Michael also leaves behind many nieces and nephews in Winter Haven, FL and Crossville, TN.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016 from 5 to 7:00 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2016