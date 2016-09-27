OLLIE SUE LANDRUM

Obituary

OLLIE SUE
LANDRUM, 74

LAKELAND - Ollie Sue Landrum, 74, passed away 9/24/16. Visitation will be Thurs., 9/29, from 6-8pm. Service Friday, 9/30, at 3pm; both at Ott-Laughlin Winter Haven.
