FLORENCE A.

COX, 95

State Farm Insurance



WINTER HAVEN - Florence A. Cox died of natural causes on Sunday, September 18, 2016.

Mini (as she was known by her family) was born in West Allis, Wis. to Joseph and Irene Gerlach. She was the fourth in a family of ten children. As a young woman of the 1940s, she worked for the war effort until she met and married Air Force Captain Richard Cox, They came to live in Winter Haven at the end of WWII and this became her permanent home.

Mini is survived by her daughter, Judith Dees Sarratt (Lamar) of Winter Haven; her sister, Barbara O'Donnell (Edward) of Winter Haven; grandson David Dees (Heather) of Bradenton: granddaughter Christy Dees of Los Angeles; great grandchildren Evan, Anna Shelby and Clayton Dees of Bradenton as well as many very special nieces and nephews.

Mini was a homemaker for the early years of her married life but soon decided she wanted to work with young children. She was a teacher at Merry Moppets Pre School and then went on to be Employed at State Farm Regional Office on Lake Alfred Rd. She began as a file Clerk and retired at age 65 as the Winter Haven Regional Office first female Commercial Fire Underwriter.

Mini had many interests ... there were always casseroles in her freezer to share, Ladies golfing and Bridge to enjoy and time to spend with her family and friends.

Every year she created a special ode recounting the years events and presented it to her sister, Barbara, for Christmas. She learned to snow ski at age 60 and it was an annual adventure until she was 77 yrs old when her daughter suggested it was time to take up another sport. Mini was the world's greatest cheerleader at David, Christy, Alex and Drew's sporting events. We will always remember her pineapple dessert, souper rice, Special Christmas 'Grab Bag' and the many hours she spent volunteering for Winter Haven Meals on Wheels, Ladies Hospital Auxiliary and Theater Winter Haven.

Mini was a very strong and determined lady yet so kind, considerate, generous, and lots of fun. It is not often that we have such a lady in our lives.

A Service of Celebration and Remembrance will be held Sunday, October 2 at 4:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Haines City, 104 Scenic Hwy (544), Haines City, Fl. The family will greet friends during a reception at the church following the service.



