MILDRED L.
GERSTNER, 93
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Mildred L. Gerstner, age 93, of Winter Haven passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2016 in Winter Haven.
Mrs. Gerstner was born in Denton, Maryland to Raymond & Leona Whisler and had lived in the Central Florida area for the past 70 years.
She was a homemaker and preceded in death by her husband, Frank Gerstner Sr. and 2 daughters, Audrey Robertson & Sylvia Gerstner. Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Stubbs of Winter Haven and 2 sons, Frank Gerstner, Jr. and Barry Gerstner, both of Vero Beach, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Services will take place Friday at 11 AM at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven.
