CONE, 76
FROSTPROOF - Shirley Ann Cone, 76, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2016, at her residence. Shirley was born December 23, 1939, in Thomasville, Georgia to Earl and Anniebelle Lewis.
She is survived by her son, Roger Blake Cone; daughters, Marsha Locke and Karen Michelle Cone; sister, Jeanette Moyer; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 29, 2016, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2016