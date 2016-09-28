LISA (ENNIS) DUNCAN

LISA (ENNIS)
DUNCAN, 54
U.S. Postal Service

AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Lisa (Ennis) Duncan was born 11/7/1961; and passed away 9/25/2016.
She was preceded in death by her mother JoAnn (Wade) Ennis, and is survived by her father Walter 'Buddy' Ennis; husband Alex Duncan; sons Rusty Ennis, Trevor Phillips; daughter Talina Phillips; brothers Timmy Ennis and Ricky Ennis; sister Shiela (Ennis) Holt; Aunts Hazel Stafford and Brenda Lee.
Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2016
