FROSTPROOF - Nancy C. Sheffield, 78, took her flight to glory on 9-20-16. Survived by her 3 daughters Deborah, Ann & Jackie, 11 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2016
