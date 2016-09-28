ROY JACOB

Obituary

ROY
JACOB, 57

LAKELAND - Roy Jacob, 57, died 9/25/16. Visit: Thurs/Fri, 6-9pm at Ebenezer India Pentecostal Church, 5935 Strickland Rd., Lakeland. Svc.: Sat 8:30am at church
Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2016
