ROBERT W. WILLIAMS

Obituary

ROBERT W.
WILLIAMS, 70

WINTER HAVEN - Robert W. Williams, 70, passed away on Sept. 25, 2016. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Oct. 2nd, at 2 pm. at Ott-Laughlin Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2016
Robert Williams
Arrangements under the direction of:
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave | Winter Haven, FL 33880 | (863) 293-2133
