In Loving Memory
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KELLY CROUSE OAKLEY.
Kelly Crouse Oakley
2/16/1972 - 9/28/1996
Remember me with smiles not tears, for all the joy through all the years. Recall the closeness that was ours, a love as "sweet" as fragrant flowers. Don't dwell on thoughts that cause you pain, we'll see each other once again. I am at peace... try to believe, it was my time...I had to leave. But "what a view" I have from here, I see your face, I feel you near. I follow you throughout the day, you're not alone along the way. And when God calls you... you will be right by my side... right here with me. Till then, I'll wait by Heaven's door, we'll be united...ever more!
Your loving family & friends.
Published in Ledger on Sept. 28, 2016