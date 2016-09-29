MORGAN
ELIZABETH
NASON, 23
WINTER HAVEN -Morgan Elizabeth Nason, 23, Winter Haven - Heaven gained a beautiful angel on September 25, 2016.
Morgan was a graduate from Lake Region High School in Eagle Lake, Fl. She received her Associates Degree from Polk State College, and was attending South Florida State College.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 1st at Winter Haven Worship Center, 1835 Overlook Drive, Winter Haven, Fl, 33884. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:
https://secure.donorpro.com/lifelink-foundation-donation-form
