LINVAL
|
PENNY, 79
Heavy Equipment
Operator/U.S. Steel
BARTOW - Mr. Linval Penny, age 79, died Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
He was born in Jamaica on June 22, 1937. He was a heavy equipment operator for U.S. Steel.
Mr. Penny is survived by his wife Edna Penny, Bartow; 2 sons: Linval Penny, Jr., Melbourne, FL, Jovon Penny, Bartow; 2 daughters: Carlene Penny-Black, Bartow, Tiffany Penny, Winter Haven; 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Bartow. Services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at 1st Providence M.B. Church.
