Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEONARD Z. REGER. View Sign

LEONARD Z.

REGER, 75



LAKELAND - Leonard Z. Reger, 75, passed away on Sept. 26, 2016.

Mr. Reger was born on Feb. 11, 1941, in Philippi, WV, to the late Roy and Reta Reger. He retired from Mosaic with over 20 years of service as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He attended Highland Park Church, and enjoyed golf and NASCAR.

Mr. Reger is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane Reger; son, Michael (Susan) Reger; daughter, Marsha (Scott) Pearce; grandchildren, Shane Reger, Logan Reger, Erica Pearce, Spencer Pearce and Jackson Pearce. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Keith and Carl Reger; and sisters, Evelyn Kreiser and Lillian Grimes.

A memorial service will be conducted Monday at 11 am at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland. The family wishes to thank Good Shepherd Hospice for their special care during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leonard's honor, to the American Diabetes Foundation, or the .



