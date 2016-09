JEAN ANITAUMPHLETTJENKINS, 84JACKSONVILLE - Jean Anita Umphlett Jenkins, 84, passed away on September 25, 2016.Jean was born in Suffolk, Virginia. She lived in Lakeland, Florida, for 61 years, and had recently moved to Jacksonville, Florida.Jean spent more than 3 decades working at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, then working as a volunteer in several organizations.She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Ira Jenkins.She is survived by a brother, Martin Leatherman, and 3 children: Lynn Banks of Jacksonville, Florida, Wayne Jenkins of Acworth, Georgia, and Debi Jenkins of Orlando, Florida. She also has several grand-children and great-grandchildren.Graveside Services will be Thursday September 29 at 10:00 am at Oak Hill Burial Park 4620 US Hwy. 98 South, Lakeland 33812.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com