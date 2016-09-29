LINDSEY WADE BOWLING GREEN

LINDSEY
WADE

BOWLING GREEN, KY. - Lindsey Wade passed away at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Saturday, September 24, 2016.
Lindsey moved to Winter Haven in 1969 with his wife Mary. He worked as a plumber and electrician for the Polk County Schools until 1986.
Lindsey is survived by his 7 children, 31 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Ott-Laughlin - Glen Abbey at 2198 K-Ville Ave., Auburndale at 10:00 AM.
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-8558
Auburndale, FL   (863) 967-8558
