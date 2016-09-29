Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHERINE H. PRICE. View Sign

KATHERINE H.

PRICE, 96



AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Katherine H. Price, age 96, a resident of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at her home with family.

Mrs. Price was born January 18, 1920 in Kline, South Carolina to James Brooks and Laurie Kathleen (Walker) Harley. She attended Auburndale schools and graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1938. She graduated from Florida Southern College in 1942 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Katherine was married to Gene 'Mack' Price on July 26, 1948 at the First United Methodist Church of Auburndale. They moved to Ocala, Florida where Katherine taught 1st grade at Wyomina Park Elementary for 36 years. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Ocala and a member of ADK sorority. Upon retirement Katherine & Mack became part time residents of Maggie Valley, North Carolina and Ocala. They enjoyed spending summers and fall in N.C. and winter and spring in FL, for 20 years. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 1998.

Katherine was a truly gracious person whose delightful and loving spirit have been a gift to her family and friends. While the world has suffered a loss, heaven has gained a beautiful soul.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gene 'Mack' Price; brother James Harley; brother-in-law Al Greulich and nephew Jimmy Harley.

Katherine is survived by her devoted family: sister: Margaret Greulich, 2 nephews: Albert Greulich, both of Auburndale, Jeff Harley of Melbourne, 3 nieces: Ellen Greulich Wiggins of Vero Beach, Ann Harley Schlidt of Tallahassee, Cathy Harley of Tallahassee, 1 great nephew: Ben Price Wiggins of Vero Beach, 1 great niece: Julia Margaret Wiggins of Vero Beach. Special thanks to her devoted caregivers, LaMee Hutchinson, Jan Addison, Gail Vann and Brena Cochran.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale, FL. 33823.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 1, 2016 at the Kersey Funeral Home with visitation from 10:30 until 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Following the graveside a light lunch will be served at Katherine's home.







108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

