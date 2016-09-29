GARY LEE RHODES

Obituary

GARY LEE
RHODES, 56

LAKELAND - Gary L. Rhodes died 9/20/16. Survived by daughter, Tammy; brothers, Joe & Jerry; granddaughters, Skylyn & Kylie. Gentry-Morrison Serenity Grdns.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2016
