EMANUEL JAMES

Obituary

EMANUEL
JAMES, 83

WINTER HAVEN - Emanuel James, 83, died 9/23/16. Visit: Thurs. 5-7 pm at James C. Boyd Funeral Home. Svc. Fri. at 11am at 1st Born Church of The Living God, W.H.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2016
