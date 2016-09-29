SAMMIE LEE SHELL

Obituary

SAMMIE LEE
SHELL, 46

HAINES CITY - Sammie Lee Shell, 46, died Fri. 9/23/16. Visitation & interment will be Fri. 5-7pm at Holmes Funeral Home. Holmes Funeral Directors, Haines City.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2016
