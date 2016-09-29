ROSA LEE BROWN

Obituary

ROSA LEE
BROWN, 88
Homemaker

LAKE PLACID - Rosa Lee Brown, 88, died 9/20/16. Visit: Fri. 5-7pm Shiloh M.B. Church, Lake Placid. Service Sat. 10/1 at 11am at the church. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2016
