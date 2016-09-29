SARAH PHILLIPS

Obituary

SARAH
PHILLIPS, 99
Homemaker

WINTER HAVEN - Sarah Phillips, 99, died 9/22/16. Visit: Sat. at 12:30 pm at Bethel M.B. Church, Lake Alfred. Service to follow at 2 pm at the church. Williams FH.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2016
