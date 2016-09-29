MARLINA JOY "LINNY" MONK

Obituary

MARLINA JOY 'LINNY' MONK, 50

LAKELAND - Marlina Joy 'Linny' Monk, 50, went home to be with the Lord on 9-26-16. Services Lewis & Gillum FH, Oak Hill, OH. Viewing 9-30-16 11:00 am; funeral 1:00 pm.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2016
