MARTHA B. CARTER

Obituary

MARTHA B.
CARTER, 94

LAKE WALES - Martha Carter, 94, passed away 9/26/16. Visit: 9/30 from 6-8 pm Marion Nelson F.H. Svc. 10 am 10/1 @ 1st Presb. Church Lake Wales. Marion Nelson FH
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2016
